Short Interest in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Rises By 40.5%

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 40.5% from the July 29th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 434.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 192.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000.

Shares of KBWD opened at $20.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.19. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 12-month low of $12.76 and a 12-month high of $21.65.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd.

