Short Interest in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Rises By 33.7%

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 692,000 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the July 29th total of 517,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 777,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IEI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 206,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,894,000 after buying an additional 46,331 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $332,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,644,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 180,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,521,000 after purchasing an additional 15,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 32,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IEI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $131.23. The company had a trading volume of 9,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,588. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $129.59 and a 52 week high of $133.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.81.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.