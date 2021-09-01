Short Interest in Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) Decreases By 28.4%

Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 81,300 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the July 29th total of 113,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

KLKNF remained flat at $$6.55 during trading on Tuesday. Klöckner & Co SE has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $6.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.55.

Klöckner & Co SE engages in the production and distribution of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe. Its products include flat steel products, long steel products, tubes and hollow sections, stainless and high-grade steel, and aluminum.

