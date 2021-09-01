Short Interest in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Grows By 17.1%

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the July 29th total of 1,400,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 666,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $884,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,594,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,475,461,000 after buying an additional 131,162 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Leidos by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,973,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,345,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,618 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Leidos by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,987,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,110,806,000 after purchasing an additional 711,728 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Leidos by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,443,992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $550,388,000 after purchasing an additional 72,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Leidos by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $380,685,000 after purchasing an additional 407,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Leidos stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $97.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,260. Leidos has a 52-week low of $79.15 and a 52-week high of $113.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.89.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Leidos will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LDOS shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.67.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

