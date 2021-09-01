Short Interest in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) Rises By 43.5%

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, an increase of 43.5% from the July 29th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

LEJU stock opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.16 million, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.79. Leju has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $3.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average is $2.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leju in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Leju in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Leju by 236.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 35,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 24,898 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Leju by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 97,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 56,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Leju by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,443,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 77,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Leju Holdings Ltd. engages in the online-to-offline real estate business. It offers electronic commerce, online advertising, and listing services on new residential property sales. The company was founded on November 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Dongcheng, China.

