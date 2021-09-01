Short Interest in LifePoint, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFPI) Drops By 14.9%

LifePoint, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFPI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 224,100 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the July 29th total of 263,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days.

LFPI opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. LifePoint has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02.

Get LifePoint alerts:

LifePoint Company Profile

LifePoint, Inc engages in the provision of organ, tissue, and ocular donor services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered Ontario, CA.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for LifePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.