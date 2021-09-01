Short Interest in Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) Decreases By 23.1%

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the July 29th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LNEGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

LNEGY remained flat at $$29.05 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.04. Lundin Energy AB has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $41.40.

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

