Short Interest in Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Decreases By 22.4%

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the July 29th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MDIBY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.73. 16,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,216. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a twelve month low of $6.97 and a twelve month high of $12.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.45.

MDIBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from $11.70 to $11.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from €11.50 ($13.53) to €12.00 ($14.12) in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Mediobanca SpA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate and Investment Banking; Principal Investing; Consumer Banking; Wealth Management; and Holding Functions. The Corporate and Investment Banking segment comprises wholesale banking and specialty finance services which include lending, proprietary trading, factoring, and credit management to corporate clients.

