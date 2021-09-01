Short Interest in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Rises By 30.4%

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the July 29th total of 828,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 496,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MHK. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.93.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock traded down $4.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.76. 607,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,239. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.87. Mohawk Industries has a 52 week low of $90.21 and a 52 week high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 12.26%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $185,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. L & S Advisors Inc grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 27,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 7,106 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $905,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

