Short Interest in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Expands By 20.3%

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 255,900 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the July 29th total of 212,700 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 85,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $267.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34 and a beta of 1.09. Morningstar has a 12 month low of $151.53 and a 12 month high of $271.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.52, for a total value of $2,553,897.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,579,640 shares in the company, valued at $4,301,558,252.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.68, for a total value of $830,594.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,709,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,601,263,733.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 267,206 shares of company stock valued at $67,459,730 in the last ninety days. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Morningstar during the first quarter worth $1,167,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 14.0% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the first quarter worth $100,260,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the first quarter worth $1,405,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Morningstar by 24.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

