Short Interest in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Grows By 33.1%

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the July 29th total of 2,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 602,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:NCMI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,277. National CineMedia has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $6.11. The company has a market capitalization of $205.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.33.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 250.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National CineMedia will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCMI. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 1st quarter valued at $2,821,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,735,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,877,000 after purchasing an additional 211,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NCMI. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National CineMedia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.31.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

