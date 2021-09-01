Short Interest in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Decreases By 30.5%

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the July 29th total of 4,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 956,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 19,900.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,221.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 4.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.97. 2,393,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.34. The company has a market capitalization of $235.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $63.22 and a 12-month high of $107.24.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.72% and a net margin of 34.17%. Equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.5571 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.90%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

