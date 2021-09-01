Short Interest in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Decreases By 29.9%

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, a decrease of 29.9% from the July 29th total of 4,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.96. The company had a trading volume of 10,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,710. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.07. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $79.05 and a 1-year high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.08.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

