Short Interest in Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Drops By 17.2%

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the July 29th total of 1,630,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 834,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Performant Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Performant Financial in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Performant Financial stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.27. 2,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,725,350. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Performant Financial has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $5.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00 and a beta of -0.80.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that Performant Financial will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $148,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pcp Managers Gp, Llc sold 100,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $333,439.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,260,317 shares in the company, valued at $40,581,649.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,517,037 shares of company stock valued at $6,379,851 in the last 90 days. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Performant Financial by 471.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Performant Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Performant Financial by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 15,283 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Performant Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Performant Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

Performant Financial Company Profile

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

