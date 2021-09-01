Short Interest in PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Decreases By 22.5%

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 293,800 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the July 29th total of 378,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 383,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PIMCO High Income Fund by 4.5% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 289,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 12,406 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 32.9% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 8,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 5.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 288,666 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 13,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.36% of the company’s stock.

Get PIMCO High Income Fund alerts:

Shares of PHK stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.82. The stock had a trading volume of 180,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,254. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $7.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day moving average is $6.77.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%.

About PIMCO High Income Fund

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.