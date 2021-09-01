Short Interest in ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Expands By 29.3%

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the July 29th total of 1,810,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 486,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

PRQR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 45.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $812,000. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRQR opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $335.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average of $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a current ratio of 11.60. ProQR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

