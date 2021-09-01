Short Interest in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Rises By 15.6%

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 320,800 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the July 29th total of 277,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ROG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Rogers from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.33.

Rogers stock traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.86. The stock had a trading volume of 50,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,810. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.12. Rogers has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $215.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 1.79.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.16). Rogers had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 9.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that Rogers will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith Barnes sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.39, for a total value of $150,652.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $923,352.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Rogers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Rogers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Rogers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

