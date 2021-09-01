Short Interest in SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) Drops By 17.1%

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 177,000 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the July 29th total of 213,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SemiLEDs in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in SemiLEDs during the second quarter worth $26,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in SemiLEDs during the second quarter worth $715,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in SemiLEDs during the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in SemiLEDs by 18.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 40,163 shares during the period. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LEDS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.98. 14,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,642. The company has a market cap of $44.31 million, a PE ratio of -34.15 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.36. SemiLEDs has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $31.44.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a negative return on equity of 56.71%.

About SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

