Short Interest in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Rises By 17.1%

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,670,000 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the July 29th total of 13,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $385.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.21. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $5.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.31.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In other news, Director Seth H. Z. Fischer sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,334.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,735 shares of company stock valued at $86,828. Company insiders own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,194,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,459 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,344,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,041,000 after purchasing an additional 718,149 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 11,048,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,430,000 after acquiring an additional 348,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,015,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,059,000 after acquiring an additional 73,320 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,647,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,927,000 after acquiring an additional 244,021 shares during the period. 58.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

