Short Interest in Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGMD) Declines By 23.9%

Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGMD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 125,500 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the July 29th total of 165,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,048,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SGMD remained flat at $$0.00 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,089,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,272,625. Sugarmade has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.

Get Sugarmade alerts:

Sugarmade Company Profile

Sugarmade, Inc is a product and branding marketing company, which invests in operations and technologies with disruptive potential. It also produces and supplies custom printed and generic supplies servicing quick service restaurants. The firm operates through paper and paper-based products, such as paper cups, cup lids, and food containers; non-medical supplies, such as non-medical fascial mask; cannabis products delivery service and sales.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Sugarmade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sugarmade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.