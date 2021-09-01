Short Interest in Trilogy International Partners Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) Decreases By 18.4%

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the July 29th total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

TLLYF has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Trilogy International Partners from C$4.50 to C$4.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Trilogy International Partners from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of TLLYF stock opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. Trilogy International Partners has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average is $1.41.

TIP Inc is the parent of Trilogy International Partners LLC ("Trilogy LLC"), an international wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator formed by wireless industry veterans John Stanton, Theresa Gillespie and Brad Horwitz. Trilogy LLC's founders have successfully bought, built, launched and operated communications businesses in 15 international markets and the United States.

