Short Interest in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Rises By 27.9%

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 358,400 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the July 29th total of 280,300 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 103,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

UIHC stock opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. United Insurance has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $8.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day moving average is $5.79.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.72). United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 45.54% and a negative net margin of 19.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Insurance will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in United Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in United Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in United Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in United Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UIHC shares. Raymond James lowered shares of United Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of United Insurance in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St.

