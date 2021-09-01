Short Interest in Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) Rises By 25.0%

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,090,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the July 29th total of 6,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ UXIN opened at $3.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.72. Uxin has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $5.82. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Get Uxin alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UXIN. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Uxin by 75.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,838 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Uxin in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Uxin in the first quarter valued at $31,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Uxin in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Uxin in the second quarter valued at $80,000. 19.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, operates a used car e-commerce platform in China. It provides selection of used cars, evaluation of car condition, various car-related value-added products and services, and supporting services to online used car transactions under the Uxin Used Car brand; and operates Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Uxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.