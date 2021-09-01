Short Interest in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) Drops By 29.0%

Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,800,000 shares, a decline of 29.0% from the July 29th total of 6,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:VNE traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.38. The company had a trading volume of 760,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 2.49. Veoneer has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $40.46.

Get Veoneer alerts:

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 25.99% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. The company had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veoneer will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VNE. Evercore ISI raised shares of Veoneer to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $31.30 in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Veoneer from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veoneer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Veoneer to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Veoneer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veoneer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Veoneer during the 1st quarter worth about $46,932,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Veoneer by 428.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 959,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,126,000 after buying an additional 778,247 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Veoneer by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 659,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,150,000 after buying an additional 396,706 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Veoneer by 1,223.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 250,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after buying an additional 231,177 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Veoneer by 592.7% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 190,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after buying an additional 163,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.49% of the company’s stock.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.