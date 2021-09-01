Short Interest in Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) Decreases By 21.5%

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 63,100 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the July 29th total of 80,400 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

In related news, CEO James W. Bernau sold 2,053 shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $26,175.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,420 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,855. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,860 shares of company stock worth $36,465. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WVVI. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 349.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 384.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Willamette Valley Vineyards from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards stock opened at $12.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $16.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.60 million, a P/E ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Rose, Methode Champenoise Brut, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

