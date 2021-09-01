Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $118.21

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $118.21 and last traded at $117.86, with a volume of 337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.15.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SSTK. Truist lifted their price target on Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.43.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.87. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.07.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.40. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $189.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 41.58%.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 14,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total transaction of $1,276,680.05. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 13,198,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,038,828.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $90,657.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,147.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,642 shares of company stock worth $15,779,388. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.19% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

