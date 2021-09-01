Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Short Interest Update

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the July 29th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SMMNY stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,288. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $35.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.93.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

