Signet Jewelers (SIG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.96. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 98.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Signet Jewelers to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SIG opened at $79.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.92. Signet Jewelers has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $83.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

In other Signet Jewelers news, Director Andre Branch bought 2,700 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.58 per share, with a total value of $198,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total transaction of $241,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,137.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Signet Jewelers stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,426 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.58% of Signet Jewelers worth $24,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

SIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. lifted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.60.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

