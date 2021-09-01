Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Receives $58.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Signify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. ING Group raised shares of Signify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Signify from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. downgraded shares of Signify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Signify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

SFFYF stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.65. The company had a trading volume of 180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.65 and a 200 day moving average of $55.48. Signify has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.52.

Signify N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. The company offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, and outdoor environments that include smart cities.

