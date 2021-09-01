Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €121.33 ($142.75).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SIX2 shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Sixt in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Sixt in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Sixt in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Sixt in a report on Friday, August 13th.

ETR SIX2 opened at €113.80 ($133.88) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €115.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €114.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.01. Sixt has a 12-month low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a 12-month high of €132.60 ($156.00). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.63.

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

