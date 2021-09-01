Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €121.33 ($142.75).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SIX2 shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Sixt in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Sixt in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Sixt in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Sixt in a report on Friday, August 13th.

ETR SIX2 opened at €113.80 ($133.88) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €115.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €114.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.01. Sixt has a 12-month low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a 12-month high of €132.60 ($156.00). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.63.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

