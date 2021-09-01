SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.06.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get SLM alerts:

In other SLM news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of SLM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $122,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

SLM traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,560,360. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. SLM has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $21.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. SLM had a return on equity of 66.37% and a net margin of 59.99%. The firm had revenue of $338.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SLM will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.38%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.