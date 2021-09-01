SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS) Short Interest Update

SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 94,000 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the July 29th total of 121,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SUNS. TheStreet raised SLR Senior Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SLR Senior Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SUNS opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.45. The company has a market cap of $251.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. SLR Senior Investment has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $16.41.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. SLR Senior Investment had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 83.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SLR Senior Investment will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. SLR Senior Investment’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUNS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of SLR Senior Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLR Senior Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 6.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 10,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 151.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 15,604 shares during the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ: SUNS) is a yield-oriented Business Development Company (BDC) that invests primarily in senior secured loans of private middle market companies to generate current income that is distributed to shareholders monthly across economic cycles. We collaborate with U.S. middle market businesses across a diversity of industries to provide customized debt financing solutions.

