Smart Money Group LLC Sells 41 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Smart Money Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,757 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in Microsoft by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 178,143 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $49,347,000 after acquiring an additional 87,665 shares during the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the second quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 60,015 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,258,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,065 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 81,183 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,993,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.2% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.39.

Microsoft stock opened at $301.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $285.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.25 and a fifty-two week high of $305.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

