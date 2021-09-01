Smith Asset Management Group LP Acquires 640 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 70.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 174.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 55.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RDY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.41 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.47.

NYSE RDY traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.21. 281,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,519. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 1 year low of $57.54 and a 1 year high of $75.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.16 and a beta of 0.48.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 9.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s payout ratio is 13.93%.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

