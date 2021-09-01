Smith Asset Management Group LP Acquires New Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FND. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 2.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 373,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,693,000 after buying an additional 8,203 shares during the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,138,000. Two Creeks Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 2.2% during the first quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,972,000 after buying an additional 43,143 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 4.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,246,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,476,000 after buying an additional 101,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 125.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

FND stock traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.62. 18,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.04 and a 200-day moving average of $105.46. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.38 and a 52-week high of $128.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $860.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.09 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.33%. Research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.53.

In related news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $5,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,894,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $570,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 179,873 shares of company stock worth $21,236,722. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

