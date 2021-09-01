Smith Asset Management Group LP Cuts Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Smith Asset Management Group LP lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.45. 3,400,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,500,875. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $51.41. The company has a market capitalization of $178.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.45%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.