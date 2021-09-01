Smith Asset Management Group LP Decreases Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Smith Asset Management Group LP decreased its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,376 shares during the period. Dover accounts for 1.3% of Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Dover were worth $26,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Dover by 5.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,382,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,698,029,000 after acquiring an additional 593,327 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 5.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,492,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,343,000 after buying an additional 224,578 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,080,000 after buying an additional 57,308 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 38.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,198,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,496,000 after buying an additional 609,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 16.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,885,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,564,000 after buying an additional 261,082 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

DOV stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.36. 700,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,738. The firm has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.88. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $105.40 and a 1-year high of $176.40.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.92%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

