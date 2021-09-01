Smith Asset Management Group LP Makes New Investment in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 123,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Carter’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carter’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRI traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.38. 462,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,161. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.83. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.89 and a 12 month high of $116.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $746.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.84 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 36.47%. Carter’s’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

In other news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $288,148.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRI shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.80.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

