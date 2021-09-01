Smith Asset Management Group LP Purchases Shares of 15,570 Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,513,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter worth about $177,954,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,121,146,000 after acquiring an additional 327,239 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 998.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 262,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,152,000 after acquiring an additional 238,600 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 39.8% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 667,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,648,000 after acquiring an additional 190,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALGN shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $680.71.

Align Technology stock traded up $6.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $709.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,764. The company has a market capitalization of $56.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $293.33 and a 12 month high of $721.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $654.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $602.18.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. As a group, analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.54, for a total transaction of $3,557,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,700,121.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,186 shares of company stock valued at $18,568,508. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.