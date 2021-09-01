Smith Asset Management Group LP Sells 177 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Smith Asset Management Group LP reduced its stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in American Woodmark by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 1.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 19.1% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 339,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,709,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 1.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 6.7% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 166,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,580,000 after purchasing an additional 10,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.50.

NASDAQ:AMWD traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.23. 6,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,374. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.70 and a 200 day moving average of $89.41. American Woodmark Co. has a twelve month low of $67.42 and a twelve month high of $108.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.78.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.78). American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $442.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

