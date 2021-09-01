Smith Asset Management Group LP Sells 48,833 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Smith Asset Management Group LP lessened its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 991,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,833 shares during the quarter. Tempur Sealy International accounts for approximately 1.9% of Smith Asset Management Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Smith Asset Management Group LP owned about 0.50% of Tempur Sealy International worth $38,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 48.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 24,164 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 52.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 7,260 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 430,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,852,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 2.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TPX shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.75.

TPX traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $44.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,450,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $46.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.97.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 142.29%. Equities research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.85%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $410,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,442. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $5,419,420.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,904,061.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,334 shares of company stock valued at $8,277,038 over the last 90 days. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.