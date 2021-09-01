Snap One Holdings Corp’s (NASDAQ:SNPO) Quiet Period Set To Expire on September 6th

Snap One’s (NASDAQ:SNPO) quiet period is set to end on Monday, September 6th. Snap One had issued 13,850,000 shares in its IPO on July 28th. The total size of the offering was $249,300,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Snap One from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. William Blair initiated coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap One has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.56.

SNPO stock opened at $20.42 on Wednesday. Snap One has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $21.64.

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

