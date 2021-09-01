Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.77

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.77 and last traded at $9.83, with a volume of 838118 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average of $10.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. 38.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

