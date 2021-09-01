Sonic Healthcare Limited Announces Dividend of $0.67 (OTCMKTS:SKHHY)

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.6718 per share on Monday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of SKHHY stock opened at $31.71 on Wednesday. Sonic Healthcare has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $31.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.73.

Get Sonic Healthcare alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on SKHHY. Citigroup cut shares of Sonic Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. cut shares of Sonic Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Sonic Healthcare Ltd. engages in the provision of medical diagnostics services. It operates through the following segments: Laboratory, Imaging, and Other. The Laboratory segment offers pathology and clinical services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and Ireland.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.