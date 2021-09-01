Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) Short Interest Down 17.4% in August

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the July 29th total of 61,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 127.8 days.

SKHCF stock remained flat at $$31.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.69. Sonic Healthcare has a 52 week low of $23.26 and a 52 week high of $31.10.

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile

Sonic Healthcare Ltd. engages in the provision of medical diagnostics services. It operates through the following segments: Laboratory, Imaging, and Other. The Laboratory segment offers pathology and clinical services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and Ireland.

