Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) Short Interest Down 17.4% in August

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the July 29th total of 61,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 127.8 days.
SKHCF stock remained flat at $$31.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.69. Sonic Healthcare has a 52 week low of $23.26 and a 52 week high of $31.10.
Sonic Healthcare Company Profile
Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?
Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.