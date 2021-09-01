South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Short Interest Down 14.8% in August

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,910,000 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the July 29th total of 5,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 918,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

In other South Jersey Industries news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 5,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $145,013.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,523 shares in the company, valued at $511,049.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SJI. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the third quarter valued at $892,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 20.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 7.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the first quarter worth about $409,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SJI stock opened at $24.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. South Jersey Industries has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $29.24.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $311.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.37 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that South Jersey Industries will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.02%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SJI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

