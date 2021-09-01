Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 2nd quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

LOPE opened at $89.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.89. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.64 and a 52 week high of $115.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 17.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

LOPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

