Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 2,084 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESML. 1ST Source Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 109.1% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 25.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 61.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 59.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period.

ESML opened at $40.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.39.

