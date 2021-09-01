Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $1.20 Million Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Linda Bynoe sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $532,933.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,218.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $808,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,386 shares of company stock worth $1,487,718 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQR opened at $84.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.02, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $85.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 73.93%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Equity Residential from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.62.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

