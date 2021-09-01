Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $1.41 Million Position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,072 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 62.8% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGF opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $19.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.14 and its 200-day moving average is $18.97.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

